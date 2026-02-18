Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rush hour London bus crash leaves six injured in hospital

Two double-decker buses collided just after 8am
Two double-decker buses collided just after 8am (PA)
  • Two double-decker buses collided in Newington Causeway, Elephant and Castle, South London, just after 8am.
  • Emergency services, including London Ambulance Service, Metropolitan Police, and London Fire Brigade, attended the scene.
  • Six people were taken to hospital following the incident, though their injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing.
  • One of the buses caused damage to the window frontage of the Southwark Playhouse.
  • No arrests have been made, and police enquiries are ongoing, with the road remaining closed in both directions.
