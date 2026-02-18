Six injured after two double decker buses crash in London
One of the double decker buses damaged a theatre in south London
Several people have been taken to hospital after two double decker buses crashed in south London.
Emergency services were called just after 8am to a road traffic collision in Newington Causeway, in Elephant and Castle. London Ambulance Services sent resources including ambulance crews, air ambulance services, and specialist paramedics for hazardous environments.
A number of patients were treated at the scene and six were taken to hospital.
James Johnson, strategic commander for London Ambulance Service, said: “We were called at 8.06am to reports of a road traffic collision in Newington Causeway, SE1.
“We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, advanced paramedics, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team. We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated a number of patients at the scene and took six of them to hospital.”
Pictures from the collision showed the window frontage of Southwark Playhouse smashed in by one of the double deckers.
The Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade were also present.
