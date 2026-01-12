Aerial footage shows extent of major Australian bushfire in national park

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Aerial footage shows scale of major Australian bush fire at national park
  • Aerial footage on Monday, 12 January 2026, showcased the extensive scale of a major Australian bushfire in Wadbilliga National Park.
  • Fierce bushfires have been raging across Victoria and New South Wales for several days, causing significant devastation.
  • The blazes have tragically resulted in at least one fatality and the destruction of hundreds of properties.
  • An area almost twice the size of Greater London has been consumed by the fires.
  • The NSW Rural Fire Service is currently conducting back-burning operations in Wadbilliga National Park, assuring that there is no immediate threat to properties.
