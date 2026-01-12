Aerial footage shows extent of major Australian bushfire in national park
- Aerial footage on Monday, 12 January 2026, showcased the extensive scale of a major Australian bushfire in Wadbilliga National Park.
- Fierce bushfires have been raging across Victoria and New South Wales for several days, causing significant devastation.
- The blazes have tragically resulted in at least one fatality and the destruction of hundreds of properties.
- An area almost twice the size of Greater London has been consumed by the fires.
- The NSW Rural Fire Service is currently conducting back-burning operations in Wadbilliga National Park, assuring that there is no immediate threat to properties.