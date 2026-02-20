Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch: Bears dash across slope as stunned skiers watch on

Video captures moment bear and cubs walk across busy ski run
  • A family of bears, comprising a mother and two cubs, was filmed charging through snow at Northstar Ski Resort in Truckee, California.
  • The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, 18 February, startled skiers and snowboarders on the slopes.
  • Onlookers were heard shouting warnings to riders as the bears ran under a chairlift before disappearing back into the forest.
  • No injuries were reported following the encounter.
  • Northstar Ski Resort is located in a prime black bear habitat, with an estimated 500 bears residing in the wider Lake Tahoe area.
