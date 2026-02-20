Family of bears charge across ski slope startling skiers at popular resort

This is the moment a family of bears charged through the snow at a popular ski resort, startling passers-by.

Video footage shows the bear and their two cubs running across a run at Northstar Ski Resort in Truckee, California on Wednesday (18 February) as skiers and snowboarders make their way down the slopes.

Shouts can be heard from onlookers telling the riders to move to safety as the bears sprint under a chairlift. They then disappear back into the forest. No injuries were reported.

The Northstar ski resort is located in prime black bear habitat, with over 500 believed to reside in the Lake Tahoe area.