Moment 10 people crammed inside car with dogs try to flee from police
- Cambridgeshire Police pursued a vehicle containing ten suspected hare coursers on Sunday, 12 October.
- Rural crime officers used a stinger to disable the vehicle, after which all ten occupants fled on foot across fields.
- The police seized the vehicle and successfully recovered several stolen dogs, which have since been rehomed.
- Inquiries are ongoing, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
