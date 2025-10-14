Moment 10 suspected hare chasers with dogs crammed inside 4x4 chased by police

Watch as ten suspected hare chasers crammed inside a vehicle are chased by police before fleeing on foot.

Footage shared by Cambridgeshire Police on Sunday (12 October) shows rural crime officers in pursuit of the vehicle after they noticed it filled to the brim with passengers they believed to be hare coursing - an illegal activity in which dogs are used to chase, catch and kill hares.

The vehicle was brought to a halt when its tyres were slashed by a stinger, after which all 10 occupants began to flee through nearby fields in different directions.

The force confirmed that it managed to seize the car and recover several stolen dogs, all of which have been rehomed. It added that no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.