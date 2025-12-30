Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British man shot dead in Spanish tourism hotspot before Christmas

Alicante, Spain
Alicante, Spain (Getty/iStock)
  • A 29-year-old British man was found shot dead in Costa Blanca, Spain, on 21 December.
  • His body, bearing several bullet wounds, was discovered at a housing development in Campoamor, Alicante.
  • The Homicide Unit of the Judicial Police of the Alicante Command has launched an investigation, with a secrecy order preventing further information release.
  • No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far.
  • Local media suggest the shooting may be linked to another recent incident where a 32-year-old British man was shot but survived.
