British man shot dead in Spanish tourism hotspot before Christmas
- A 29-year-old British man was found shot dead in Costa Blanca, Spain, on 21 December.
- His body, bearing several bullet wounds, was discovered at a housing development in Campoamor, Alicante.
- The Homicide Unit of the Judicial Police of the Alicante Command has launched an investigation, with a secrecy order preventing further information release.
- No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far.
- Local media suggest the shooting may be linked to another recent incident where a 32-year-old British man was shot but survived.