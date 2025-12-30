Murder probe after British man, 29, shot dead in Costa Blanca

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched an investigation after a 29-year-old British man was shot dead in Costa Blanca.

The man’s body was discovered on 21 December at a housing development in the area of Campoamor, in Alicante, according to Spanish media.

The incident is under investigation by the Homicide Unite of the Judicial Police of the Alicante Command.

Spain’s Civil Guard told The Independent the investigation has been issued with a secrecy order preventing release of further information.

Authorities were alerted after reports by people that their friend had been injured. Orihuela’s local police then contacted the Civil Guard who took up the investigation. The man’s body is reported to have been found with several bullet wounds.

open image in gallery The Costa Blanca is a popular tourist destination ( Getty/iStock )

Police have made no arrests in connection with the incident so far, according to local reports. However, local media suggested the incident may be linked to the shooting of another 32-year-old British man earlier this month.

In that incident, the man suffered three gunshot wounds after being fired at ten times. He survived his injuries.

Earlier this year, two Scottish men Eddie Lyons Jr and Ross Monaghan died after a gunman opened fire outside Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.

The attack took place around 11pm when a car pulled up outside the bar and a masked man opened fire on the two men waiting outside. The gunman then fled in the car while the two men died at the scene of the incident.

At the time, Scottish Police urged against speculation as to the circumstances of the incident.

The statement read: “The investigation into the fatal shootings in Fuengirola is being carried out by Spanish police.

“Police Scotland is supporting Spanish police where requested, however, at this time, we have no officers deployed within Spain.

“There is currently no intelligence to suggest the deaths of these two men in Spain are linked to the recent criminal attacks in Scotland being investigated as part of Operation Portaledge.

“Any misinformation or speculation linking the events in Spain is not helpful to the ongoing investigations in either country.

“There is also nothing to suggest that the shooting in Fuengirola was planned from within Scotland.”

A 44-year-old man is awaiting trial in connection with the shooting.