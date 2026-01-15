Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pipe bombs found detonated near Canberra parks and footpaths, police say

  • Australian federal police are investigating the discovery of 11 pipe bombs in Canberra, sparking concern in the capital.
  • The devices were found over two days, on 13 and 14 January, along a one-kilometre stretch near Lake Ginninderra in Belconnen.
  • Some of the pipe bombs were detonated before discovery, while others were found intact, with specialist bomb disposal teams destroying them.
  • No injuries or property damage have been reported, and investigators are still determining how some devices exploded or how long they were present.
  • Police have stated the incident is not being treated as terrorism and urged residents to remain vigilant, calling 000 immediately if suspicious items are found.
