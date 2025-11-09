Investigation after death of cruise ship passenger
- The FBI is investigating the death of a passenger who was travelling aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship.
- The cruise ship completed its voyage and returned to Miami on schedule on Saturday.
- Carnival Cruise Line confirmed it is fully cooperating with federal investigators based in Miami.
- The company stated that all media inquiries regarding the incident should be directed to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office.
- No further details about the deceased passenger or the circumstances surrounding their death have been made available.