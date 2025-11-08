FBI launches investigation into passenger’s death on Carnival cruise ship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FBI is investigating the death of a cruise ship passenger, according to officials.

A passenger traveling aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship reportedly died during a recent voyage, according to WSVN.

Carnival Cruise Line said it was cooperating fully with federal investigators, based in Miami, and is focusing on supporting the passenger’s family.

The ship returned to Miami on schedule Saturday.

“Since this is an ongoing matter under the jurisdiction of law enforcement, all media inquiries need to be directed to the FBI’s Miami public affairs office,” the company said in a statement.

A passenger died while traveling aboard the Carnival Horizon in November 2025. The FBI is investigating the passenger’s death ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Independent has requested comment from the FBI.

No further details were made available about the passenger or the circumstances of their death.

A recent Netflix documentary, and a high-profile incident in Australia, has put the spotlight on cruise ship passenger deaths.

Last month, a cruise around Australia was cancelled after an elderly passenger was left behind on a remote island and died. The woman, Suzanne Rees, 80, was hiking with a tour group on Lizard Island when she began to feel unwell and became separated from the group.

When the crew of the ship realized she was missing, and returned to look for her a day later, she was found dead.

In July, Netflix debuted a three-part true crime documentary, “Amy Bradley is Missing,” which details the disappearance of a cruise ship passenger in March 1998. Bradley disappeared when she was 23 years old. She was last seen resting on a balcony after dancing at a nightclub. She disappeared sometime between that evening and the following morning.

The documentary featured interviews with Bradley's family and witnesses on the ship the night of her disappearance.