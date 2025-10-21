Trump demands DOJ pay him $230m for cases against him. His ex-lawyers Blanche and Bondi will likely decide claim
Justice Department, under the Biden administration, investigated Trump for mishandling classified documents
President Donald Trump is reportedly demanding the Justice Department pay him $230 million in compensation for the federal investigations into him – a settlement that could ultimately face approval by his former lawyers, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Trump’s demands, reported first by the New York Times Tuesday, are related to two complaints, made through “an administrative claims process” that he submitted regarding probes by the Justice Department.
One, submitted in 2023, seeks damages for violations of his rights regarding the special counsel and FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, sources familiar with the matter told the Times.
The other, filed in 2024, raises complaints that the FBI violated the president’s privacy while searching his Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022 for classified documents.
It’s possible the settlement’s approval could land in front of key Justice Department personnel, with whom Trump has known for years. Before joining the administration, Bondi served on Trump’s legal team during his first impeachment proceedings.
Blanche, meanwhile, defended Trump in his New York criminal trial in which he was found guilty of falsifying business records. He also defended Trump in his federal classified documents case and election interference case.
The Independent has asked the White House for comment.
This a breaking news story, more follows…
