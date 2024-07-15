Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s classified documents case

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A federal judge has thrown out a criminal case against Donald Trump, who was charged with hoarding government documents and classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago compound after leaving office, then obstructing law enforcement attempts to get them back.

The bombshell decision from Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, argues that the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution and “usurps” the role of Congress in funding that office.

A rulingin the case arrives at the beginning of the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to formally receive the party’s nomination for the presidency after he was nearly killed at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

Smith’s team will likely appeal Cannon’s ruling, which would bring yet another legal fight involving the former president to the Supreme Court, where three of his appointees are seated. But it gives Trump yet another legal victory after the nation’s highest court granted him sweeping “immunity” from some criminal prosecution.

“In the end, it seems the Executive’s growing comfort in appointing ‘regulatory’ special counsels in the more recent era has followed an ad hoc pattern with little judicial scrutiny,” Cannon wrote in an order on Monday.

“The Court is convinced Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme — the role of Congress in the appointment of constitutional officers and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law,” according to Cannon.

Trump’s attorneys have filed several long-shot attempts to delay and ultimately dismiss the case — widely considered among the strongest against him — as he navigates his campaign for the presidency.

Trump hailed the decision on his Truth Social, arguing that the dismissal “should be just the first step” in ending the “witch hunts” against him. Trump was criminally convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in New York, and he is criminally charged in another investigation under the special counsel’s office for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump also is similarly facing charges for election interference in Georgia.

The ruling from Cannon — who has faced widespread criticism for her handling the case since Trump was indicted in June 2023 — appears to fly against precedents established by the Supreme Court and several other federal court rulings involving special counsels, which also operated under the Trump administration and other presidential administrations.

District Judge Aileen Cannon, seen in a remote confirmation hearing in 2020, has dismissed the classified documents case against Donald Trump, who appointed her to the bench. ( AP )

Last month, Judge Cannon heard a series of courtroom arguments over several days to decide whether the special counsel’s office was lawfully created, while Trump’s allies began fighting a similar battle in Congress on behalf of the former president in the hopes of overturning his indictments.

In court, Trump’s attorneys compared Smith’s appointment to a “shadow government” — a claim that Judge Cannon appeared to reject— and argued that there is no “valid appropriations that validates what’s going on” in the special counsel’s case, and that the office should not have access to “permanent, indefinite appropriations” to fund itself.

Trump faced 40 separate charges stemming from allegations that he withheld hundreds of classified documents after leaving the White House for his private Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, then conspired to obstruct government attempts to retrieve them.

Judge Cannon’s 93-page order does not speak to the facts of the case or evidence against Trump but focuses solely on arguments against the special counsel.

Trump’s allies had insisted that the question should be taken up by the Supreme Court.

Justice Clarence Thomas went out of his way to file a separate opinion in the unrelated landmark ruling on presidential “immunity” to cast doubt on the constitutionality of the special counsel’s office, giving Trump and the judge presiding over Trump’s classified documents case more legal ammunition in his favor.

His concurring opinion effectively invited Judge Cannon to grant Trump’s motion to dismiss the case.

Days later, Trump’s attorneys argued that Thomas’s opinion “adds force” to Trump’s claim that Smith’s appointment and funding raise “grave separation-of-powers concerns.”

The office special counsel Jack Smith, pictured announcing a federal indictment against Donald Trump in 2023, was unconstitutionally appointed and funded, according to the Trump-appointed judge overseeing the classified documents case. ( AP )

In a filing earlier this year, Trump’s attorneys argued that President Joe Biden, through the Department of Justice, “is paying for this politically motivated prosecution of Biden’s chief political rival ‘off the books,’ without accountability or authorization.”

The former president and his legal team have pushed for delays in all his criminal proceedings in an effort to avoid a trial during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The first felony indictment of a former president followed law enforcement’s recovery of more than 13,000 documents, including 300 marked classified, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

In a recent court filing, Smith’s team wrote that Trump “personally chose to keep documents containing some of the nation’s most highly guarded secrets in cardboard boxes along with a collection of other personally chosen keepsakes of various sizes and shapes from his presidency – newspapers, thank you notes, Christmas ornaments, magazines, clothing, and photographs of himself and others.”

This is a developing story