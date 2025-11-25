The action you can take with cash ISA limits set to be slashed in the Budget
- Rachel Reeves is expected to announce a cut to the cash ISA limit from £20,000 to £12,000 in the upcoming Budget.
- This proposed change aims to encourage individuals to invest rather than solely save in cash.
- The overall £20,000 ISA allowance will remain, allowing savers to allocate the additional £8,000 to other tax-free products like Lifetime ISAs or Stocks and Shares ISAs.
- While many savers may not be immediately impacted, those with lump sums from inheritances or property sales could be affected.
- The article suggests considering alternative options for savings beyond the new cash ISA limit, such as utilising personal savings allowances, pensions, or various investment strategies, after securing accessible emergency funds.