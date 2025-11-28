Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Refugees celebrated by Oscar-winner after receiving London honour

Cate Blanchett with guests Hala Khankan from Syria, Duot Ajang from South Sudan, Maya Ghazal from Syria, Abdullah Sakhnini from Pakistan, Sofia Berdychevska from Ukraine and Anil Qasemi from Afghanistan
Cate Blanchett with guests Hala Khankan from Syria, Duot Ajang from South Sudan, Maya Ghazal from Syria, Abdullah Sakhnini from Pakistan, Sofia Berdychevska from Ukraine and Anil Qasemi from Afghanistan (PA Wire)
  • Oscar-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett has been granted the Freedom of the City of London.
  • She accepted the prestigious accolade at a Guildhall ceremony on Friday, with attendees including individuals from refugee backgrounds.
  • The honour recognises both her acclaimed acting career and her dedicated campaigning for humanitarian and environmental causes, notably as a global goodwill ambassador for UNHCR.
  • Blanchett expressed her profound appreciation, stating she 'treasured this gift from a city and country with a history of offering welcome and opportunity', highlighting London's legacy of providing sanctuary.
  • Her nomination was put forward by Sir William Russell, former Lord Mayor, and Emily Benn, chairwoman of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, who lauded her talent and advocacy.
