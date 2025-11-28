Cate Blanchett dedicates Freedom of the City of London to ‘those fleeing persecution’
Australian actor said she ‘treasures’ the ‘gift’ after attending a ceremony at Guildhall
Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett has been granted the Freedom of the City of London, an honour recognising both her acclaimed acting career and her dedicated campaigning for humanitarian and environmental causes.
The Australian star, 55, a global goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency UNHCR, accepted the accolade at a Guildhall ceremony on Friday, attended by several individuals with refugee backgrounds. Speaking after the event, Blanchett expressed her profound appreciation for the city’s legacy of welcome.
"I treasure this gift from a city and country with a history of offering welcome and opportunity," Blanchett stated.
"London is a melting pot, where people from around the world find a home. It has long provided sanctuary to those fleeing persecution, from the Huguenots centuries ago to people fleeing eastern Europe in the early part of 20th century and, more recently, to those escaping conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and beyond. For many refugees, London represents a new beginning – safety, hope and belonging after hardship and displacement. I accept the freedom in their honour."
Her nomination came from Sir William Russell, former Lord Mayor of the City of London, and Emily Benn, chairwoman of the board of governors at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
Blanchett’s illustrious acting career includes two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for The Aviator and Best Actress in 2014 for Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine. She rose to international prominence as Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth (1998) and is also known for her role as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
Her extensive filmography features titles such as Ocean’s 8, Carol, Notes on a Scandal, and Tar. Beyond film, she has graced numerous theatre productions and served as co-director of the Sydney Theatre Company from 2008 to 2013 alongside her husband, Andrew Upton. Earlier this year, she returned to the London stage in a new adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull.
Her commitment to global issues is equally distinguished. A recipient of Bafta awards and a Companion of the Order of Australia, Blanchett is also a council member for the Earthshot Prize, the environmental initiative founded by the Prince of Wales. In 2018, she received the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award for "her leadership in raising awareness of the refugee crisis."
Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, lauded Blanchett’s "remarkable depth and authenticity" in her performances, adding that "away from acting, she speaks with commendable passion and conviction on humanitarian issues and climate action."
Sir William Russell highlighted her enduring impact, noting that her "commanding presence on screen caught and held our attention" nearly 30 years ago as Elizabeth I. He emphasised that her freedom today "is as much about recognising her aims and achievements as a committed campaigner on humanitarian and environmental issues, as it is for her remarkable talents as an actor, director, and producer."
Emily Benn praised Blanchett as "one of the world-leading actors of her generation," acknowledging her "complete mastery of craft" and her consistent advocacy, "lending her voice to social campaigns." Benn added that Blanchett has served as "an inspirational role model for a generation of acting students."
The Freedom of the City of London, believed to date back to 1237, is a prestigious tribute to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to public life. Past recipients include comedian Sir Lenny Henry, England football captain Harry Kane, and choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne.