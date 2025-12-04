Major step forward in plans for Scotland’s first ever Center Parcs
- Planning officials have recommended approval for Scotland's first Center Parcs, a £450m development near Hawick in the Borders.
- The proposed village, modelled on existing Center Parcs sites, will feature 700 holiday lodges, a Subtropical Swimming Paradise, Aqua Sana Forest Spa, and various other indoor and outdoor activities.
- Lead planning officer Barry Fotheringham described the project as "transformational" for the Borders economy, expecting it to deliver year-round jobs and attract hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
- Despite 40 objections citing concerns over farmland loss, pollution, traffic, and visual impact, officials concluded the development's impact on local residents would be "negligible".
- The proposal is now scheduled to be presented to the Planning and Building Standards Committee for final approval on Monday 8 December.