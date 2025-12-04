Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major step forward in plans for Scotland’s first ever Center Parcs

An artists' impression of the Watersports Loch at the new Scotland Center Parcs
An artists' impression of the Watersports Loch at the new Scotland Center Parcs (Center Parcs)
  • Planning officials have recommended approval for Scotland's first Center Parcs, a £450m development near Hawick in the Borders.
  • The proposed village, modelled on existing Center Parcs sites, will feature 700 holiday lodges, a Subtropical Swimming Paradise, Aqua Sana Forest Spa, and various other indoor and outdoor activities.
  • Lead planning officer Barry Fotheringham described the project as "transformational" for the Borders economy, expecting it to deliver year-round jobs and attract hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
  • Despite 40 objections citing concerns over farmland loss, pollution, traffic, and visual impact, officials concluded the development's impact on local residents would be "negligible".
  • The proposal is now scheduled to be presented to the Planning and Building Standards Committee for final approval on Monday 8 December.
