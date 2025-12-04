Scotland’s first Center Parcs gets planning approval go-ahead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s first Center Parcs has passed another milestone ahead of its anticipated opening in 2029.

Planning officials are now recommending proposals for the £450m development near Hawick in the Borders are approved.

Modelled on Center Parcs’ six existing villages across England and Ireland, the Scottish village will include a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities, retail outlets, bars, restaurants and signature swimming and spa attractions.

A video released in July offered an architectural insight into what the site might look like, with an Aqua Sana Forest Spa, sports plaza, Subtropical Swimming Paradise and waterside lodges.

The new site will also include 700 holiday lodges, newly-created lochs, natural trails and a woodland area.

open image in gallery An artists' impression of the Watersports Loch at the new Scotland Center Parcs ( Center Parcs )

Lead planning officer Barry Fotheringham said the proposal has the potential to be “transformational” for the Borders economy “delivering year-round quality jobs as well as hundreds of thousands of new visitors annually, and is likely to act as a catalyst for wider economic regeneration”.

He added that the development would bring demonstrable economic and social benefits “not just to the Scottish Borders region but to Scotland as a whole”.

A total of 40 objections have been received to the proposal, with concerns raised over loss of farmland, noise and light pollution, additional traffic, visual and landscape impact and restricted access.

Mr Fotheringham stated that the impact on the local residents would be “negligible”.

“Given the scale and size of the development, it is accepted that there will be impacts but having regard to the mitigating factors set out in the accompanying documentation submitted with the application, the proposals will not have an adverse impact on the landscape or the environment,” he said.

Colin McKinlay, CEO of Center Parcs, said: “This is an exciting opportunity – not just for Center Parcs but for the Scottish Borders.

“As we witnessed when we opened our newest location in Longford in Ireland in 2019, a new village has the potential to transform local tourism, create year-round employment and bring a significant boost to the regional economy.”

The bid will now be put before the Planning and Building Standards Committee on Monday 8 December for approval.

