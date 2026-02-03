Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supporters worldwide help secure land around Dorset’s iconic giant

National Trust launches appeal to preserve the Cerne Abbas Giant for the nation
  • A fundraising appeal to acquire land surrounding Dorset's iconic Cerne Abbas Giant successfully met its £330,000 target within 60 days.
  • The National Trust secured the funds, contributing to the purchase and care of 138 hectares adjacent to the landmark, with over £2 million raised overall for the Giant's Lair area.
  • Donations arrived from supporters across 20 countries, and the campaign also received backing from actor and writer Sir Stephen Fry.
  • The acquisition will allow the charity to restore chalk grassland, plant new woodland and create diverse habitats to support threatened species and help wildlife adapt to climate change.
  • Future plans include recruiting a local area ranger, working with organisations like Butterfly Conservation and re-chalking the Giant with the help of appeal donors.
