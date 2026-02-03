Land around famous British landmark saved after Stephen Fry’s backing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fundraising appeal to acquire the land surrounding Dorset's iconic Cerne Abbas Giant has successfully met its target in just 60 days.

The National Trust secured £330,000, contributing to the purchase and care of 138 hectares adjacent to the famous landmark in Dorset.

Donations, ranging from £1 to £32,000, arrived from supporters across 20 countries, including Australia, Japan, and Ireland, the charity confirmed.

Overall, more than £2 million has been raised to buy the area known as Giant’s Lair, which incorporates Giant Hill and its diverse wildlife.

The campaign also received backing from actor and writer Sir Stephen Fry.

Hannah Jefferson, general manager for West Dorset & Cranborne Chase, said: “Entering 2026, it’s amazing that we now have this opportunity to do so much more around the Cerne Abbas Giant.

“We were able to hit the target thanks to the generous donations made via the appeal, gifts from major donors, legacies, support from local businesses as well as grants, all knitting together to make this once-in-a-lifetime acquisition possible.

“We can now set about creating a patchwork or mosaic of habitats to help species adapt and thrive.”

open image in gallery The campaign to help buy the land surrounding the famous Cerne Abbas Giant is being supported by actor and writer Sir Stephen Fry ( James Beck/National Trust Images )

Designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, Giant Hill is home to 36 butterfly species.

Purchasing the land would allow the charity to restore and care for sections of chalk grassland, plant new woodland and create a mosaic of habitats that support species under threat and help wildlife adapt to climate change.

Work has already begun to recruit a local area ranger, who will lead National Trust staff, contractors and volunteers on next steps.

The team will also be looking to work in partnership with organisations including Butterfly Conservation.

Ms Jefferson added: “Now that the land is in our care, we’ll be getting to know the site and its opportunities, talking to the community about their aspirations and local knowledge, and applying for any relevant, additional grants to help us invest further in nature.”

In early summer, the Giant itself will be re-chalked, with help from 10 appeal donors who won the “money-can’t-buy” experience as part of a Crowdfunder prize draw.

open image in gallery Purchasing the land surrounding the the famous Cerne Abbas Giant would allow the charity to restore and care for sections of chalk grassland, plant new woodland and create a mosaic of habitats that support species under threat and help wildlife adapt to climate change ( Getty Images )

The donors will join staff and volunteers to pack some 17 tonnes of chalk into the Giant’s vast outline, keeping weeds at bay and ensuring it remains visible for miles around for years to come.

The land purchase will also unlock new opportunities for archaeology, building on analysis in 2021 which found that the Giant was probably first carved in the Early Medieval period (770–1100 AD).

Archaeologist Steve Timms said: “The acquisition will provide an opportunity for archaeological research and investigation on a landscape scale.

“This will not only help us manage the land in the most appropriate way but also answer questions about the development of settlement and ritual activity over the area over several millennia.”