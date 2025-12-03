Stephen Fry joins appeal to save land around iconic British landmark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Trust has launched an appeal to acquire land surrounding Dorset’s iconic Cerne Abbas Giant.

The charity aims to raise £330,000 to fund the purchase and care of 138 hectares adjacent to the famous landmark.

Over £2 million has already been secured for the acquisition of the area, known as Giant’s Lair, which includes Giant Hill and its diverse wildlife. The campaign is backed by actor Sir Stephen Fry and Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher.

Sir Stephen said: “This is a very rare opportunity to protect a huge swathe of beautiful and biodiverse countryside surrounding the Cerne Abbas Giant.

“Please join me in supporting this appeal.”

open image in gallery The giant itself dates from the early medieval period ( James Beck/National Trust Images/PA Wire )

Designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, Giant Hill is already home to 36 butterfly species.

Purchasing the land would allow the charity to restore and care for sections of chalk grassland, plant new woodland, and create a mosaic of habitats that support species under threat and help wildlife adapt to climate change.

Hannah Jefferson, general manager for West Dorset & Cranborne Chase, said: “This is an exciting and unique opportunity to give nature a huge boost in Dorset.

“The land we’re acquiring is extraordinary – it’s home to everything from our huge 55-metre Anglo-Saxon chalk figure to a small butterfly with a three-centimetre wingspan.

“By protecting the area around the giant, we can restore a fully functioning ecosystem that supports species under threat and allows wildlife to thrive across the site.”

Ms Jefferson said the land is both ecologically and archaeologically significant.

open image in gallery The at the bottom of the Giant's enclosure at Cerne Abbas in Dorset ( James Beck/National Trust Images/PA Wire )

“Research shows the giant itself dates from the early medieval period, while the surrounding landscape has been important to people for thousands of years, with evidence of human activity stretching back to 4300 BC.

“Since the National Trust began caring for the giant in 1920, we’ve worked to protect its heritage and wildlife – and this appeal is the next step in that journey.”

Jenny Plackett, from Butterfly Conservation, said: “Following a long legacy of work with the current landowner to maintain the vitally important habitat at Cerne Abbas for rare butterflies, we will be delighted to see the trust take this forward.

“Securing the future for these vulnerable species at this site will be a great achievement for nature.”

Donations can be made online at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cerne-giant-appeal

The National Trust hopes to raise the funds by the end of January 2026.