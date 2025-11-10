Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Renowned actor and broadcaster Sir Stephen Fry is supporting The Independent’s SafeCall campaign with the charity Missing People, helping to raise funds to protect missing children and bring them to safety.

Sir Stephen has been a fierce advocate for improving mental health support for young people and for helping to bring missing children home. He has spoken publicly about his own experience of living with bipolar disorder and the importance of access to care and understanding.

The cause holds deep personal significance for the comic, who went missing for three days in 1995 after becoming overwhelmed during a theatre run in London.

Speaking in his documentary Stephen Fry: A Life on Screen, he recalled: “I just couldn’t take being in the play, or being in London. I got in my car and drove to one of the Channel ports. I saw rows of newspaper headlines, ‘Fears for Fry’ type thing. That’s the awful thing. I can’t believe I made people worry so much. When you feel you can’t go on, it’s not just a phrase, it’s a reality. I could not go on, and I would have killed myself if I didn’t have the option of disappearing.”

open image in gallery Stephen Fry is backing The Independent ’s campaign to raise money for missing children ( PA Wire )

“I am delighted to see The Independent join forces with the charity to be there for the 70,000 children and young people who are reported missing each year in the UK – young people who are so often the target of exploitation and harm,” he said.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

“Together, we’ll be raising vital funds to build and launch a cutting-edge service for our times, and it’s called SafeCall. Most importantly, SafeCall will be designed by young people, so that it’s truly informed by their needs.”

With a child reported missing every two and a half minutes in the UK, The Independent is aiming to raise £165,000 to help launch SafeCall – a free new service that will provide children in crisis with confidential support, guidance and a route to safety.

open image in gallery Fry recently appeared on ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( BBC )

Sir Stephen added: “Together we can create a legacy – help available whenever young people need it, and no matter what.”

He began his career in television on Alfresco and A Bit of Fry and Laurie before achieving widespread acclaim in Blackadder and as the long-time host of QI. In 2011, he became president of the mental health charity Mind, which offers advice, advocacy and support for those in need.

Through his work and his openness about his own experiences, Sir Stephen has become one of the country’s most trusted voices on the importance of compassion, understanding and help in moments of crisis.

open image in gallery Fry at the launch of The Samaritans Week in 1996 ( Philip Meech/The Independent )

Please donate now to the SafeCall campaign, launched by The Independent and charity Missing People, to help raise £165,000 to create a free service to help children who have gone missing find safety, security and support

For advice, support and options, if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit missingpeople.org.uk/get-help

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch