UK and Mauritius warned by UN over ‘concerning’ Chagos Island deal
- A United Nations committee has urged Britain and Mauritius not to ratify a proposed agreement on the Chagos Islands, citing concerns over the rights of the Chagossian people.
- The deal, finalised in May, would transfer sovereignty of the archipelago to Mauritius but allow Britain to retain control of the US-UK air base on Diego Garcia through a long-term lease.
- The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination expressed concern that the agreement explicitly prevents the return of Chagossians to Diego Garcia and fails to acknowledge past injustices or provide full reparations.
- Up to 2,000 Chagossians were forcibly removed from their homes in the 1960s and 1970s, with many subsequently settling in Britain.
- Britain stated that Mauritius would be able to develop a resettlement programme for other islands, and the UK has committed to supporting heritage visits to the archipelago.