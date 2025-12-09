UN issues urgent warning to Britain and Mauritius over Chagos Island deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A United Nations committee has urged Britain and Mauritius not to ratify a proposed agreement on the future of the Chagos Islands, warning it risks perpetuating long-standing violations of the Chagossian people's rights.

On Monday, the committee stated that the deal, finalised in May after years of negotiations, would see sovereignty of the archipelago transferred to Mauritius. However, it also stipulates that Britain would retain control of the strategically important US-UK air base on Diego Garcia, the largest island, through a long-term lease.

Up to 2,000 Chagossians were forcibly removed from their homes in the 1960s and 1970s, with many subsequently settling in Britain and some continuing to seek the right to return.

The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which met in Geneva this month, expressed concern that the agreement "explicitly prevents the return of the Chagossian people to their ancestral lands in Diego Garcia Island."

It also voiced concern that the deal did not formally acknowledge past injustices, provide full reparation for harms, or allow the islands to preserve their distinct cultural heritage."

The Chagos Islands ( CPA Media Pte Ltd/Alamy/PA )

The decision is very promising. It gives us strength to keep pushing, fighting, and working together," said Bertrice Pompe, a British Chagossian who filed the U.N. complaint.

Britain and Mauritius, along with some 180 other states, are parties to the legally binding 1965 Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination overseen by the U.N. Committee.

"We recognise the importance of the islands to Chagossians," said a British Foreign Office spokesperson."Under the treaty, Mauritius will be able to develop a programme of resettlement to islands other than Diego Garcia, and the UK has separately committed to support heritage visits to the archipelago, including Diego Garcia."

Mauritius' diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The World Court urged Britain in 2019 to return the islands to Mauritius. London has since acknowledged that the removal of Chagossians was "deeply wrong and regrettable".

The committee issued the decision under its early warning system, which discusses urgent matters to limit treaty violations and prevent them escalating into conflicts.

It urges the parties to "continue cooperating to bring an end to the harm suffered by the Chagossian people and the violations of their rights".