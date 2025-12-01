Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Salman Rushdie blames US ‘gun culture’ for the death of Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's death 'consequence of America's terrifying gun culture,' says Salman Rushdie
  • Salman Rushdie attributed the death of Charlie Kirk to "America's terrifying gun culture".
  • Speaking to Sky News, Rushdie described the assassination as an "appalling act of violence" that is "characteristic" of life in the US.
  • The 78-year-old author, who survived an assassination attempt in 2022, highlighted the widespread presence of guns.
  • He criticised the practice of parents teaching children to use guns and leaving firearms in unlocked cabinets at home.
  • Rushdie linked these issues to the frequent violent gun-related crime in the country, citing Kirk's death as a brutal example.
