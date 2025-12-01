Salman Rushdie has said that the death of Charlie Kirk is a “consequence of America’s terrifying gun culture”.

Speaking to Sky News’ Wilfred Frost on Monday (1 December), the author blasted the assassination as an “appalling act of violence”, though described it as “characteristic” of life in the US.

The 78-year-old, who survived his own assassination attempt in 2022, further explained that “guns are everywhere”.

“When children are brought up being taught by their parents how to use guns, and guns are being left in the home in unlocked cabinets, it's a country in which violent gun-related crime happens almost every day. And this is one of the most brutal examples of it,” Rushdie remarked.