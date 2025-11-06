Erika Kirk makes plea to public over Charlie Kirk assassination video

Erika Kirk has said she has never seen the assassination video of her husband Charlie, and never wants to.

Speaking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Wednesday (5 November), in her first TV interview since Mr Kirk was shot a college campus in Utah on 10 September, the widow said she has no intention to ever view the footage: “There are certain things you see in your life that you can never un-see.”

“I don’t want my husband’s public assassination to be something I ever see, I don’t want my kids to ever see that,” she said.

She slammed those who take enjoyment from watching the murder, which 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been charged with, as “literally sick”.