Martin Lewis has issued a warning to up to 8.3 million people on Universal Credit (UC), who he says may be effectively blocked from switching bank accounts.

The MoneySavingExpert founder has written to Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, urging the government to investigate.

Lewis says those on UC may be prevented from taking advantage of incentives to switch bank accounts that could improve their finances. He flagged issues such as some claimants being told they must have an in-person Jobcentre appointment to switch, and the UC system not being fully updated to incorporate digital banks.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday (15 December), Lewis said the issues are " bad for competition, bad for the economy, [and] bad for consumers."