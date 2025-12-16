A fake anti-Trump tweet from 2023, falsely attributed to Rob Reiner, is going viral once again.

The fabricated post claimed Reiner was quitting Twitter until Trump went to prison. Reiner quickly denied the tweet at the time, responding on X, “This is not my account.”

The resurfaced post comes as Trump attacked the now-deceased filmmaker, who was found dead at his home alongside his wife on Sunday afternoon.

He accused Reiner of dying as likely result of “anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”