Balvinder Sopal says she knew it was ‘game over’ in Sunday’s Strictly semi final because she is a ‘novice’ compared to dance off-rival Amber Davies.

Amber has faced criticism from viewers who believe her West End stage career has given her an unfair advantage over the other contestants, with dance partner Nikita Kuzmin urging viewers to “be kind”.

“She’s of a different calibre,” Sopal told Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday (15 December). “ So going up against Amber, honestly, was game over for us because we're not of that level.”

“I came into this competition a novice,” she added.