Sir Chris Hoy's wife has opened up about their children's response to his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to the BBC, Lady Sarra Hoy recalled how their son and daughter were "scared" after the Olympian was diagnosed.

"Questions come very quickly. Will he die? Will I catch it? Did I cause it? Was it because I was naughty?" she added.

Lady Sarra also recalled how the family painted a tree, adding real pieces of blossom to it as Sir Chris received treatment to "help daddy regrow."