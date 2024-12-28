Chris Hoy’s three-word message of hope in terminal cancer update

Sir Chris Hoy said his health situation is a "best case scenario" as he issued an update on his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Earlier in 2024 the six-time Olympic gold medallist, 48, shared that a tumour was found in his shoulder and a second scan found primary cancer in his prostate, which metastasised to his bones.

In an interview with Sky Sports News broadcast on Saturday, 28 December, the sports star said: "I'm doing well, I'm in the best shape I've been in for over a year.

"Treatment has worked really well, everything is stable... In the current situation, the best case scenario."