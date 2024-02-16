Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The former track cyclist, who starred in four Olympic Games for Great Britain between 2000 and 2012, shared the news on his Instagram account, saying that he had hoped to keep the diagnosis private but that his “hand has been forced”.

“Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point,” Sir Chris wrote.

“I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well.”

Sir Chris added that he is feeling “fine” and “continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal”.