Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Donald Trump for his “classless” comments about Rob Reiner following his murder.

On Sunday (14 December), the legendary Hollywood director and his wife were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home. Nick Reiner, the couple’s youngest son, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Reacting to the deaths, the US president said Rob, a vocal critic of Mr Trump, died “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Ms Greene told CNN that Mr Trump’s comments were “completely below the office of the president” as well as “classless and just wrong.”