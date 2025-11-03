At least 20 dead in India after concrete lorry smashes into bus
- At least 20 people were killed and around two dozen injured after a truck collided with a passenger bus in southern India on Monday morning.
- The state-run bus, carrying approximately 70 passengers, was travelling towards Hyderabad city in Telangana when the collision occurred near Chevalla.
- This incident followed another fatal accident on Sunday night in Rajasthan, where a minibus carrying passengers rammed into a parked truck, killing at least 15 people and injuring two others.
- The Rajasthan crash involved a minibus returning from a pilgrimage, with the driver reportedly attempting to overtake another vehicle before hitting the truck.
- Such accidents are often attributed to vehicles, especially trucks, being parked haphazardly along Indian highways without adequate warning lights or reflectors.