Horror as concrete truck hits commuter bus, killing at least 20

At least 20 people have been killed and around two dozen injured after a truck laden with concrete stone chips collided with a passenger bus in southern India on Monday morning.

The state-run transport bus, carrying approximately 70 passengers, was travelling towards Hyderabad city in Telangana state when the collision occurred near the town of Chevalla.

Local district official K. Chandrakala confirmed the incident to The Associated Press, noting that the impact severely mangled the front of the bus, trapping several individuals inside.

Rajendra Prasad, superintendent at Chevalla hospital said 20 bodies have been moved to the mortuary and will be handed over to their families after verification.

open image in gallery The collision severely mangled the bus, trapping a number of people inside ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The accident came a day after a minibus carrying passengers in western state of Rajasthan rammed into a parked truck late Sunday, killing at least 15 people and injuring two others.

The passengers were returning to the desert city of Jodhpur after offering prayers to a Hindu deity in the pilgrimage town of Kolayat, officials said.

Among the dead were 10 women, four children, and the driver, senior government official Shweta Chauhan told The Associated Press. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The victims were trapped in the mangled mass of metal that the tempo traveler minibus was reduced to after the accident, Chauhan said.

Senior police officer Kundan Kanwaria said the driver was trying to overtake another vehicle but crashed into the truck parked on the highway.

“It seems the driver couldn’t even apply the brakes before hitting the truck,” Kanwaria said.

It is not uncommon in India for vehicles, especially trucks and trailers, to be parked haphazardly along highways, often without warning lights or reflectors. Such poorly marked stops frequently pose serious risks for nighttime drivers and have led to several deadly crashes in recent years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana's highest-elected official Revanth Reddy and Rajasthan’s Bhajan Lal Sharma, offered their condolences to the bereaved families.

The crash in Rajasthan came less than three weeks after a suspected short circuit sparked a fire on a passenger bus in the state, rapidly engulfing the vehicle in flames and burning at least 20 people to death.