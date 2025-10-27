Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

ICE agents use tear gas before children’s Halloween festivities in Chicago

Fury as ICE agents fire tear gas on residential street before children's halloween parade
  • Immigration agents deployed tear gas on a residential street in Chicago's Old Irving Park during a raid on Saturday, 25 October 2025.
  • The incident occurred moments before a children's Halloween parade was due to start, leading to chaos and residents confronting federal agents.
  • Tensions are elevated in Chicago due to the administration's intensified anti-immigration agenda.
  • This follows the detention of two high school students last week after clashes between protestors and immigration officials.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in