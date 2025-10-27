ICE agents use tear gas before children’s Halloween festivities in Chicago
- Immigration agents deployed tear gas on a residential street in Chicago's Old Irving Park during a raid on Saturday, 25 October 2025.
- The incident occurred moments before a children's Halloween parade was due to start, leading to chaos and residents confronting federal agents.
- Tensions are elevated in Chicago due to the administration's intensified anti-immigration agenda.
- This follows the detention of two high school students last week after clashes between protestors and immigration officials.
