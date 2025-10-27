Fury as ICE agents fire tear gas on street preparing for children’s Halloween parade

Chaos erupted in a Chicago neighbourhood after ICE agents fired tear gas on a residential street during an immigration raid, moments before the start of a children’s Halloween parade.

Footage shows residents in Old Irving Park confronting federal agents who had several suspects pinned to the ground on Saturday (October 25), as tear gas enveloped the area.

Tensions have been high in Chicago as the Trump administration ramps up his anti-immigration agenda.

Last week two high school students were detained after clashes between protestors and ICE officials.