Meghan and Harry enjoy pumpkin picking with Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle has shared a video of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet picking pumpkins with herself and Prince Harry ahead of Halloween.

The footage shows Archie, six, sprinting through the fields, while Lilibet, four, rides on the back of a trailer filled with pumpkins.

In another clip, Harry is seen carving a pumpkin into a jack-o’-lantern.

The Duchess of Sussex posted the video on her Instagram with the caption: “Happy Sunday.”