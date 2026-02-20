Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Footage shows gas cloud engulfing Chile highway after highway explosion

Truck carrying liquified gas explodes on Chilean highway
  • A truck transporting liquified gas exploded on a highway in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday, 19 February.
  • The incident tragically resulted in four deaths and 17 injuries.
  • The driver of the vehicle, who reportedly lost control before the crash, was identified as one of the fatalities.
  • The powerful blast created a huge gas cloud and was felt within a 150 to 200-metre radius, damaging at least 50 vehicles.
  • The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the explosion, and Gasco, the gas company affiliated with the truck, has not yet responded to requests for comment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in