Why China is bringing in new financial incentives for people giving birth

Reuters
  • China is introducing a comprehensive policy to fully cover all out-of-pocket childbirth expenses, including essential prenatal check-ups, by 2026.
  • The move by the national healthcare security administration aims to boost the nation's declining birth rate and address its significant demographic challenges.
  • China's population experienced its first decline in decades in 2022, a trend that persisted into 2024 and is expected to continue.
  • Further initiatives include mandating that all tertiary hospitals offer epidural anaesthesia during childbirth by the end of 2025, extending to secondary hospitals by 2027.
  • An annual childcare subsidy of 3,600 yuan (£376) for children under three has also been announced, expected to benefit nearly 20 million families.
