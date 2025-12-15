Why China is bringing in new financial incentives for people giving birth
- China is introducing a comprehensive policy to fully cover all out-of-pocket childbirth expenses, including essential prenatal check-ups, by 2026.
- The move by the national healthcare security administration aims to boost the nation's declining birth rate and address its significant demographic challenges.
- China's population experienced its first decline in decades in 2022, a trend that persisted into 2024 and is expected to continue.
- Further initiatives include mandating that all tertiary hospitals offer epidural anaesthesia during childbirth by the end of 2025, extending to secondary hospitals by 2027.
- An annual childcare subsidy of 3,600 yuan (£376) for children under three has also been announced, expected to benefit nearly 20 million families.