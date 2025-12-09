Scientists create low-cost, protein-rich chicken substitute
- Chinese scientists have genetically tweaked a fungus, Fusarium venenatum, to produce a protein-rich 'meat' alternative.
- This modified fungus is designed to be a low-cost and environmentally friendly substitute for traditional chicken.
- The genetic modification involved removing specific genes, which resulted in a thinner fungal cell wall and allowed more protein to be packed inside its cell.
- The modified fungal strain, dubbed FCPD, produced protein 88 per cent faster and requires 44 per cent less sugar than the original strain.
- Simulations show that FCPD myoprotein offers significant environmental benefits, including 70 per cent less land use and a reduction in the risk of freshwater pollution by 78 per cent.