Government accused of delaying action on China threat
- The parliamentary intelligence watchdog, the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), has urged the government to swiftly decide on adding China to the enhanced tier of its threat regime.
- The ISC expressed concern that the government is "dragging its heels" on the decision, citing the significant threat posed by China's interference operations.
- Placing China on the enhanced tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme would mandate anyone working for Beijing in the UK to register all their activities, similar to requirements for Russia and Iran.
- The watchdog said the government had been reluctant in the past to prioritise security over economic considerations regarding China, despite the need to balance both.
- Security minister Dan Jarvis confirmed the decision is under "very close review".