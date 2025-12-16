UK must stop ‘dragging heels’ over China threat, intelligence watchdog warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government must stop “dragging its heels” over whether to add China to the enhanced tier of its threat regime, the parliamentary intelligence watchdog has warned.

The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) – made up of senior MPs and peers – flagged several areas of the National Security Act where there are “unresolved issues” in its annual report.

The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) came into force in July and requires anyone carrying out “political influence activities” on behalf of a foreign power to register with the government or face prosecution.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer during a meeting with President Xi Jinping of China ( PA Archive )

Russia and Iran are on the enhanced tier, which requires anyone working for those states to declare any activity, not just political work.

Adding China to it would mean people carrying out work in the UK under Beijing’s instruction would need to register with the government.

“Given the extent of the threat posed by China (as identified in the committee’s 2023 China Report), and particularly that of its interference operations, we are concerned to see the government dragging its heels on this decision,” the ISC wrote.

The report acknowledged that “dexterity” is required to “balance the tension between security and prosperity”.

But it said it had previously found the government “reluctant to prioritise security considerations” when it comes to China.

It comes amid ongoing disquiet following the collapse of a Chinese spying case and warnings by MI5 of the threat posed by the communist state to UK national security, fuelling the government’s difficulties as it seeks to ease tensions with Beijing.

Sir Keir is planning to travel to China for his first bilateral visit in January or February next year, as the UK seeks to strengthen economic and diplomatic relations with the state.

The report said: “The government should swiftly come to a decision on whether to add China to the enhanced tier of the FIRS.

“This committee should be provided with a full account of how that decision was arrived at, including the factors that were considered, to ensure that security concerns have not been overlooked in favour of economic considerations.”

Security minister Dan Jarvis said the decision was under “very close review” when he was asked recently why China had not been placed in the top tier.

“The government continues to keep this under very close review, and I hope that we’ll have more to say about it in due course,” he told the Commons in early December.

The ISC said a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer in July – the first it has had with a prime minister for more than 10 years – marked a “very positive reset” in the relationship between the committee and the government.

The ISC also reiterated its longstanding call for reform of the Official Secrets Act.

A government spokesperson said: “National security is the first duty of this government. We value the ISC’s independent oversight and the thoroughness of their scrutiny.

“This report underscores the vital, complex work our agencies undertake daily to protect the UK.

“This government is taking a consistent, long-term and strategic approach to managing the UK’s relations with China, rooted in UK and global interests.

“We will co-operate where we can and challenge where we must.”