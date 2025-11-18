MI5 warns MPs they could be targeted by Chinese spies in new ‘espionage alert’
A new ‘espionage alert’ has been circulated to members of the houses of Commons and Lords, issued by the security services
MI5 has warned MPs and peers that they face a significant espionage risk from the Chinese state.
In a letter to MPs, Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said Chinese state actors are “relentless" in their attempts to "interfere with our processes and influence activity at Parliament".
The Commons speaker claimed the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) was "actively reaching out to individuals in our community", arguing they seek to "collect information and lay the groundwork for long-term relationships, using professional networking sites, recruitment agents and consultants acting on their behalf".
Security minister Dan Jarvis will address the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon to outline measures the government is taking to combat Chinese espionage.
It comes after the collapse of a case against two men accused of spying for Beijing in September.
Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry were charged by the CPS in April last year with spying under the Official Secrets Act 1911, when they were accused of collecting and communicating information which could be “useful to an enemy”. Both denied the charges.
But the Crown Prosecution Service said the case could not progress, because the government’s deputy national security adviser Matt Collins was unwilling to classify China as an active threat to national security - raising questions about Britain’s willingness to confront China as Sir Keir’s government looks to build closer ties with the country.
Mr Collins has said he had provided evidence of a “range of threats” posed by China but had not described the country as a “generic” threat because that was not the position of the then-Tory government.
Sir Lindsay said the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) has been trying to contact individuals in Parliament through two recruiters named as Amanda Qiu from BR-YR Executive Search and Shirly Shen of Internship Union.
Sir Lindsay said the two have been “using LinkedIn profiles to conduct outreach at scale on behalf of MSS”.
The letter said: “I am writing to you now to draw your attention to the attached Espionage Alert issued by the Security Service, MI5, to the parliamentary community.
“This alert highlights how the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) is actively reaching out to individuals in our community. Their aim is to collect information and lay the groundwork for long-term relationships, using professional networking sites, recruitment agents and consultants acting on their behalf.
“The alert names two recruitment head-hunters: Amanda Qiu (BR-YR Executive Search) and Shirly Shen (Internship Union). Both are known to be using LinkedIn profiles to conduct outreach at scale on behalf of MSS. The alert also highlights that other similar profiles are acting as fronts for espionage. MI5 has issued this alert because the activity is targeted and widespread.”
He added: “It is of the utmost importance that we all understand how this activity happens and how to protect ourselves against it. We all have a responsibility to keep Parliament safe.
“The Lord Speaker is also writing in similar terms to members’ staff in the House of Lords.”
This is a breaking story. More to follow...
