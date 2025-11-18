SNP urges UK Government to intervene to save jobs at Fife plant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The SNP has called on the UK Government to step in to save jobs at an industrial plant in Fife where hundreds of workers are at risk.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, warned oil and gas jobs are being “pushed off a cliff” in Scotland and demanded ministers intervene.

His comments came after ExxonMobil announced the closure of its ethylene plant at Mossmorran on Tuesday.

A Labour MP told the Commons the closure of the plant, which produces base materials for plastic and is set to close in February, would plunge communities into “chaos”.

Mr Flynn, who spoke during energy questions, said the company had blamed UK Government policy for the announcement.

Ministers have insisted the Government explored every avenue of reasonable support, and shutting the plant is a commercial decision.

Mr Flynn said: “On this Government’s watch, Grangemouth has shut.

“Oil and gas jobs are being pushed off a cliff, and in the last 20 minutes, it’s been announced that 400 jobs are to be lost at the Mossmorran plant back home in Scotland.

“The company blame the UK Government’s policy environment.

“(The Government) stepped in to save jobs at the steelworks in Scunthorpe, are they going to intervene to save jobs in Scotland?”

The announcement comes after the Grangemouth refinery ceased producing crude oil earlier this year after nearly a century in operation.

Brian Leishman, the Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, said the closure of the Mossmorran plant is “more industrial vandalism being put upon Scotland” and said it would plunge communities into “chaos”.

He said: “Why will the Government not take a future stake in what comes next at Grangemouth to give workers and communities prosperity and security?”

Responding, Chris McDonald, the minister for industry, said the Government had explored every avenue of reasonable support at Mossmorran, but shutting the plant is a commercial decision.

He said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of the Government are very much with the workers and their families.

“We have to recognise that this was a commercial decision taken by the company, and while we explored every reasonable avenue of support, the firm does face significant global challenges.

“The Government stands ready to provide support through the (Department for Work and Pensions) rapid response service.”

Mr McDonald added that the Government remains in regular contact with the companies, and Exxonmobil had also closed another chemical plant in France.