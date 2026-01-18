Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former MI5 boss says Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ could be advantageous

Kemi Badenoch joins protesters calling for Government to stop China mega-embassy
  • The proposed Chinese “mega-embassy” in London is facing mounting security concerns ahead of a government decision on its planning permission by 20 January.
  • Lord Evans, the former head of MI5, suggested that a single, larger embassy building could be "advantageous" for Britain's national security, contrary to widespread fears, as opposed to “a dispersed number of buildings across the capital that we have at the moment”.
  • Critics, including protesters and MPs, are concerned about reports of 208 secret rooms and a hidden chamber, fearing they could be used for detaining dissidents or espionage near crucial data cables.
  • Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called for the government to intervene and block the plans, citing China's alleged harassment of MPs and British nationals.
  • Both Conservative and Labour MPs have voiced strong opposition, urging the government to reject the application.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in