Former MI5 boss says Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ could be advantageous
- The proposed Chinese “mega-embassy” in London is facing mounting security concerns ahead of a government decision on its planning permission by 20 January.
- Lord Evans, the former head of MI5, suggested that a single, larger embassy building could be "advantageous" for Britain's national security, contrary to widespread fears, as opposed to “a dispersed number of buildings across the capital that we have at the moment”.
- Critics, including protesters and MPs, are concerned about reports of 208 secret rooms and a hidden chamber, fearing they could be used for detaining dissidents or espionage near crucial data cables.
- Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called for the government to intervene and block the plans, citing China's alleged harassment of MPs and British nationals.
- Both Conservative and Labour MPs have voiced strong opposition, urging the government to reject the application.