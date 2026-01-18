Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The proposed new Chinese super-embassy in London could be “advantageous” to national security, the former head of MI5 has said.

It comes as the government faces mounting calls to reject Beijing’s plans for the embassy at Royal Mint Court over security concerns, with a decision on the long-delayed planning application expected this week.

But Lord Evans said having a single, larger building might not be a disadvantage when it comes to Britain’s security.

He told Times Radio: "The current director of MI5 has been very explicit about the scale of the intelligence threat that the Chinese intelligence services pose to Britain and its allies. So, this is an area of real concern.

“There's a judgment about whether the introduction of this or the building of this or the authorisation of this new embassy changes the risk. There are some aspects of it which I would guess are probably advantageous.

open image in gallery Lord Evans said ‘having a single building might in some ways not be a disadvantage in security terms’ ( PA )

“At the moment, there are a variety of Chinese diplomatic premises across London, several buildings. Having a single building might in some ways not be a disadvantage in security terms. It is a very big embassy.

“I'm sure that has been looked at and I'm sure that appropriate security advice has been taken.”

He added: “But the fact that there is a Chinese embassy in in itself has always been the case and will always be the case.

“And I don't think that that in itself is a threat to our security any more than having a dispersed number of buildings across the capital that we have at the moment."

It comes despite reports this week that the plans for the site, near the Tower of London, include 208 secret rooms and a hidden chamber.

Critics fear the secret rooms, located in the site’s basement, could be used for the detention of dissidents who have fled the Chinese state for Britain.

The hidden chamber would be located in close proximity to data cables said to be crucial for financial sector communications between the City of London and Canary Wharf, The Telegraph reported.

open image in gallery The proposed new Chinese super-embassy in London ( Sky News )

But Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly poised to announce the proposal has finally been approved after the decision was repeatedly pushed back.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the site, some with flags and banners, chanting “no mega-embassy”.

Speaking at the protest, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch called for the government to intervene to stop the plans.

Accusing the government of being “scared of China”, she said: “I will always fight for freedom, and I am calling on the government to stop this decision.”

Mrs Badenoch added: “We do not want a country that spies on our MPs having this super-embassy right here, and I will do everything within my power to continue speaking on your behalf.”

She said China is a country that has “harassed and sanctioned our MPs”, “harassed and abused British nationals connected to China”, it “helps our enemies, like Russia”, and “disrupts the global trade system”.

Labour MPs have also voiced concerns about the embassy, with nine sending a letter to Communities Secretary Steve Reed this week urging him to reject the application.

They raised security concerns and warned the embassy could be used to “step up intimidation” against dissidents.

Ministers have promised to make a decision on whether to grant the Chinese embassy planning permission by 20 January.