Independent
Labour MPs call for planned Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London to be axed

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly set to approve the proposal ahead of his trip to China

Keir Starmer addresses his 'historical unpopularity'

Labour MPs have urged the government to reject China’s controversial plan for a mega-embassy in London, ahead of an impending decision.

The move comes amid reports that Sir Keir Starmer is poised to approve the proposal, which was previously delayed until January 20.

Nine MPs raised "security concerns" in a letter to Communities Secretary Steve Reed, seen by the BBC.

They warned the new embassy could be used to "step up intimidation" against dissidents.

A group of nine MPs have written to Communities Secretary Steve Reed, pictured, to highlight their concerns about the proposals
A group of nine MPs have written to Communities Secretary Steve Reed, pictured, to highlight their concerns about the proposals (PA Wire)

The MPs, including Sarah Champion – who is a member of parliament’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, said concerns about the proposal are “significant and unresolved”.

They cite “the recent track record of Chinese espionage cases, interference activities, and issuing of bounties against UK-based Hong Kongers”, as well as “the fact that this embassy would sit above sensitive infrastructure critical to both the UK’s economic and national security”.

The Times reported that the announcement to approve the embassy would be made ahead of a trip to China the Prime Minister is widely expected to make.

It would be the first by a prime minister since Theresa May’s visit in 2018.

MPs from across the political spectrum have urged the Government to reject China’s application for a new embassy on the site of the former Royal Mint, citing security concerns.

